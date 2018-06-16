Meet the finalists for the MJC president's job at open forums on Monday

The search for a new president at Modesto Junior College has been narrowed to two finalists. The public is invited to meet the candidates at two open forums on Monday,
Albert Alt will meet with the public at 10 a.m., followed by Kimberlee Messina at 11 a.m. Both meetings will take place at the Yosemite Community College District board room, 2201 Blue Gum Ave., Modesto.
According to the district, "Each finalist will be given an opportunity to discuss their preparation for the position, their education and leadership philosophy, and respond to questions from the forum attendees. Attendees will be given the opportunity to complete a comment card that will be given to the Chancellor. An online survey also will be available to provide comments."
Alt is the Vice President of College and Administrative Services at Modesto Junior College. He has served as Interim Director of Human Resources at Tuolumne County Office of Education; Chief Financial Officer at Sweetwater Union High School District; Vice Chancellor of Administrative Services and Director of Personnel Services/Human Resources, both at Yuba Community College District; and Director of Human Resources/Affirmative Action and Director of Safety/Security at Feather River College. He holds an Ed.D in Higher Education Leadership from Drexel University; an MBA from CSU, Chico; and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from San Jose State University.
Messina is the Interim Vice Chancellor of Educational Services and Planning at the San Mateo Community College District. She has served as Interim President at Foothill College; Vice President of Instruction and Institutional Research also at Foothill College; and Dean of Instruction, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics at Santa Rosa Junior College. She holds an Ed.D in Educational Leadership from UC Davis; a Master of Arts in Spanish and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology, both from CSU, Sacramento.
Comments