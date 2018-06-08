Applications for Modesto school board seat available Monday

Application materials for the open spot on the Modesto City Schools Board of Education will be available starting Monday.
The district intends to appoint a member until the next regularly scheduled board election, which is November 2019, or possibly November 2020, depending on the outcome of a November ballot measure to switch to even-year elections.
The vacancy is an at-large position vacated by Steven Grenbeaux's resignation last month. The longtime trustee said he was not happy with the search for a district superintendent and favored an in-house promotion to replace Pam Able, who retired in January.
Instead, the board approved a three-year contract for Sara Noguchi to serve as superintendent effective July 1. She has been an associate superintendent in the Twin Rivers Unified School District in Sacramento.
Trustees voted 4-2 to fill Grenbeaux's Area 6 seat by appointment rather than holding an election in November. Election costs were estimated at $130,000. The board seat comes up for election in 2019 or 2020.
A Modesto City Schools news release outlines what's being sought in applicants, including:
- Participating fully in the work of the board, attending all board meetings and key district events, and studying and discussing policy issues.
- Committing to public education and its mission; understanding educational, social, and economic policy issues.
- Engaging in balancing the needs of many diverse groups; contributing to building and maximizing consensus.
- Contributing to effective board functioning and supporting the authority of the board as a whole.
Barring holidays and scheduling circumstances, the board meets the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. (earlier for closed session) in the Staff Development Center at 425 Locust St.
Applicants must be, and have been since May 27, residents and registered voters in Modesto City Schools’ boundaries.
Application materials will be available from the district office receptionist at 426 Locust St. and online at www.mcs4kids.com beginning at 8 a.m. Monday.
Applications are due to the district office receptionist no later than noon June 22. The board will hold interviews beginning at 5 p.m. June 26 and continue as needed June 27, making the provisional appointment no later than June 27.
For more information, contact the superintendent’s office at 209-574-1616.
