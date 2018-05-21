ELIAS FUNEZ/efunez@modbee.com Modesto City Schools board of trustees member Steve Grenbeaux listens to the many comments of concerned citizens during Monday night's meeting along with the other members of the board.
Long-time trustee Grenbeaux quits Modesto school board over superintendent search

By John Holland

May 21, 2018 08:06 PM

Steven Grenbeaux has resigned from the Modesto City Schools board, citing displeasure with the search for a new superintendent.

The long-time trustee said Monday evening that he preferred an in-house candidate to succeed Pam Able in the top post.

Grenbeaux served on the board from 1979 to 1991 and returned with the 2007 election. The board could appoint a successor for the seat, which is up for election in 2020 under the new system of choosing trustees by area.

Grenbeaux attended Modesto schools and was a long-time teacher in Empire.

"It's been a fun ride," he said. "I've enjoyed the people."

