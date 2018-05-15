Two students get medical attention after fight at Enochs High in Modesto

Two students were taken by ambulances for medical treatment after a fight at the start of the school day Tuesday at Enochs High in northeast Modesto.
One of the students had scrapes to his arm and leg and complained of knee pain. The other already had been taken from the scene, and police could say only that his condition was stable. Shortly after the fight, police hadn't had the opportunity to interview him, Sgt. Eric Schuller said.
About 7:45 a.m., emergency dispatchers got calls of a fight at the school involving 60 to 100 students and adults. When officers arrived, the involved parties already had been separated, Schuller said. Another officer said the high numbers were inaccurate.
Modesto City Schools sent a phone message to Enochs families later in the morning, referring to the incident as an altercation and saying the school day went on as usual.
Police called the incident a fight, but Aida Negron Picho said it was an attack on her sons. Brett Carpenter, a senior, said he learned ahead of time that other students planned to jump him and his sophomore brother, Ricardo, who attends Beyer High. As he was leaving his zero-period class, he said, he was "rushed" by a group of as many as 15 people. The brothers were hit and knocked to the ground, he said, and fought back.
The student with scrapes and knee pain was his younger brother; the other injured student was from the opposing group.
Brett said the trouble with the other students dates back to the school year and started with "crap talking." Aida Picho said the conflict also is over a girl.
The Pichos showed police a video posted sometime recently on social media that shows a woman brandishing a gun and threatening Brett's life, the family said. The woman was on campus Tuesday morning, allegedly involved in the fight, and the Pichos and a family friend repeatedly asked officers why she wasn't arrested.
Schuller replied that multiple officers were investigating what happened at Enochs that morning, including interviewing witnesses and viewing any available camera footage of the incident.
The Pichos said they have moved from Modesto to Hollister, but their sons are finishing the school year here. The boys are staying with family friends. The parents moved Brett's younger brother to Beyer out of concern for his safety, they said, but Brett is determined to graduate at Enochs.
About those allegedly targeting him, he said, "They know I'm 18 and can't do anything" to minors without getting in trouble. "They don't want to see me graduate, they want to see me fail. If I react, if I give them the reaction they want, they win because I don't walk the stage."
He and his mother said they requested that campus security escort Brett from his zero-period class to the office but were denied. Modesto City Schools spokeswoman Becky Fortuna said the district could not comment on specific incidents. "However, when a concern over a student’s safety is brought to our attention, we make every effort to take appropriate measures to ensure the student’s safety."
