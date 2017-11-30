Update: Modesto City Schools staff, staff can use their devices again

Students and staff were given the OK late Thursday afternoon to use their Modesto City Schools-issued devices, authorities said.
The announcement came days after a computer virus discovered early Tuesday morning forced staff and students to suspend all use of its district/school-issued devices, including the 15,000 HP 360 laptops given to high school students earlier this year, along with computers and Surface Pros used by teachers and administrators.
In an email, voicemail and message sent by the district on Thursday afternoon to families, students were reminded to bring their district-issued devices to school on Friday.
Becky Fortuna, the district's spokeswoman, said there were no disruptions to traditional classes during the outage. Technology-dependent classes tied to extended summer school and other "credit recovery methods" were impacted for a couple of days.
By Thursday morning, the district and school websites, along with other online services, had been restored. Employees in the district office were allowed to turn on their devices. Schools and other areas of the district's reach followed suit.
Fortuna said district has been working with Microsoft to identify the virus, but have no new information.
