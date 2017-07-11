Never mind the Ivy League. Stan State tops another key list for Money magazine

One of the nation’s top colleges is right here in Turlock under one measure by Money magazine.
California State University, Stanislaus, ranked No. 1 among public schools when the cost of attending is weighed against average earnings for young alumni, among other factors. The list, announced Monday, is similar to other recent honors for this seemingly low-profile college.
Stan Stan students will pay an average of $7,978 per year on top of financial aid in the coming year, researchers estimated. Five years after graduation, alumni are making an average annual salary of $44,900.
“It’s empowering to be recognized for the way we serve our region,” President Ellen Junn said in a news release. “Our important distinctions are gaining visibility, and honors like this one from Money magazine are a source of pride for the entire university community.”
The magazine does various kinds of rankings for about 2,400 colleges across the United States. Stan State shined among the “50 colleges that add the most value.” It was sixth overall in the category, after five small private schools.
The rankings gave weight to colleges serving a large number of students from low-income families — a Stan State specialty. Graduating without too much student debt is a plus, too.
“You’ve heard of the Ivy League?” author Kim Clark wrote. “Nowadays, bragging rights are going to colleges in what we’ll dub the ‘Paycheck League’ — schools that the real numbers show provide a boost in the job market.”
In 2015, Stan State placed first among public colleges in a Money list of schools that “exceed expectations.” That same year, it ranked fifth for “upward mobility” of students in a study commissioned by National Public Radio.
Comments