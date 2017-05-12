South Modesto gets school board seat this November

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:33 YCCD taps Silicon Valley college president for chancellor Pause 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 1:59 12-year-old shot in Ceres 3:59 Modesto's Giants Super-Fan 0:41 Flying horse? Watch helicopter hoist animal up 300 feet from ravine 1:48 Dramatic photos bring Sacramento couple's Everest wedding to life 1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized 1:29 Jeff Denham shares personal story, gets 'shouted down' 2:45 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: All-star basketball 0:30 Little girl captivated by prom-bound teen she thinks is a princess Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

After community outrage greeted a later election for majority Latino neighborhoods in newly drawn trustee area 7, the Modesto City Schools Board voted unanimously May 11 to have that area's election happen this year. The four seats to be elected in November will represent areas 1, 3, 5, and 7. Three at-large trustees will remain until at least 2019, when seats 2, 4, and 6 will be elected. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com) naustin@modbee.com