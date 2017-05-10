Maker Hoopla lets families revel in their inner (and outer) child

Ever wonder what’s up with maker fairs? Find out at a family Maker Hoopla put on by the Stanislaus County Office of Education on May 20.
The Maker Hoopla is hands-on, designed for families to enjoy together as kids learn by doing and inventing alongside others doing the same.
Kids in kindergarten through sixth grades can take part in making art, engineering creations, investigating science and exploring technology at the Petersen Event Center, 720 12th St. Preschoolers can try out an exploration station with kinetic sands and coloring.
Buy a shake from a blender bike – a bike-powered blender – or other treats at the concessions stand.
The event is free, but registration is requested by May 17 so there will be enough supplies. Sign up for Session 1, 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., or Session 2, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Session 3, or 1:15 to 3 p.m.
For more information, visit bit.ly/makerhoopla or contact Amy Zschaber by email at azschaber@stancoe.org , by phone at 209-238-1337, or Helen Markiss by email at hmarkiss@stancoe.org, by phone at 209-238-1318.
Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin
Comments