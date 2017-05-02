Ceres High cues U.S. history in step with “Hamilton”

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:00 Ceres High cues US history in step with Hamilton Pause 1:31 Modesto City Schools trustee areas finalized, Latino atea will wait 0:43 Man's body found in river 0:38 Northwest Modesto homicide 1:19 Old No. 30 WWII C-47 1:46 Early on, peaceful tone greets Ann Coulter's Modesto visit 1:19 Common wisdom of excellent teaching 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 1:56 Modesto veterans like Trump's first 100 days 1:23 Will benefits Local Special Olympics Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Three Ceres High juniors perform part of a skit they developed while studying the history behind the musical Hamilton, in Ceres, CA, on April 27, 2017. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com) naustin@modbee.com