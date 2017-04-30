Salida preschoolers ride to fight cancer

In what might arguably be the youngest community service assignment in the nation, Tender Years Preschool students triked up a storm to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and feel good helping others.
The family-friendly fundraiser, though optional, has raised about $28,000 over the last 12 years. In this, its 13th annual iteration, organizer Nancy Doss hopes to push that total over $30,000.
“Its helping kids learn about caring about other people – which is a good thing,” said Doss, who pairs the fundraiser with Safety Week. The week ends with the trike-a-thon and a family barbecue.
A California Highway Patrol officer, a Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy and others bring home the message that kids sometimes get hurt or sick.
“I just love this. It gets my son excited about safety and we don’t have to have the argument as often over helmets,” said Danyl Noble, sitting in the preschool yard while her 4-year-old son played Friday. “He was very proud to raise money for the kids, and that was sweet,” she added.
He was very proud to raise money for the kids, and that was sweet.
Danyl Noble
Three-year-old Rhett Macias also likes that he’s helping, said mom Jenny Macias, balancing Rhett on her hip. “Miss Nancy does this every year,” said Macias, a nurse who has seen cancer’s toll. She also has friends whose child recovered from leukemia.
“That’s what’s so great about about this. They talk about helping sick kids,” said Macias, who has raised $355 to date through the hospital’s online donation site.
Macias and her sister, also a nurse, took part in safety week, explaining how to stay safe and healthy.
Vienna Davalos, 5, chatted every day about the safety week visitors, said mom Heather Davalos. “Trying to be safe,” Vienna said, after finishing her half-hour stint triking. “It was so fun!”
The Davalos family raised around $300 for the cancer research hospital, which has a personal tie for them. Davalos’ mother was a patient.
“St. Jude’s was a big part of helping her recover, back in the day,” Davalos said. “It’s a really good cause.”
Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin
Comments