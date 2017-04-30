Salida preschoolers ride to fight cancer

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:31 Modesto City Schools trustee areas finalized, Latino atea will wait Pause 0:34 Salida preschoolers ride to help kids at St. Judes 2:34 Schools that are great for everybody 0:34 Two burned in Modesto house fire 1:11 Tensions run high for short time outside Ann Coulter appearance in Modesto 0:38 Northwest Modesto homicide 0:55 The Bee's Mike Dunbar on Ann Coulter 1:46 Early on, peaceful tone greets Ann Coulter's Modesto visit 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 1:38 Antique sellers react to recent enforcement Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The Tender Years Preschool in Salida, CA, led by Nancy Doss, spends a week each year learning about health and safety, and raising money for St Jude's Childrens Reasearch Hospital. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com) naustin@modbee.com