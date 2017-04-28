Enochs, Davis high among schools getting new principals in 2017-18

Modesto City Schools is shuffling principals at a number of its campuses, including the state Principal of the Year, Deb Rowe of Enochs High.
Rowe, who heads on to Tahoe Friday to accept the regional 2017 Association of California School Administrators award, will pick up the state title Nov. 3, when she will no longer be a principal, she said by phone Friday.
“It’s definitely been a year of awards,” she said, pointing to the Golden Bell award won in October by the Enochs Care Center, an on-campus mix of counseling, nursing, and peer support.
Rowe will leave the district at school year’s end after 23 years to take a position in the alternative education division of the Stanislaus County Office of Education. A former nurse, she will be administering career education courses as part of the SCOE partnership with Opportunity Stanislaus in the building being vacated this summer by The Modesto Bee. It was a Bee story about the change that got her thinking about the move, she said.
“It sounds like it’s going to be a lot, but I’m so very excited,” Rowe said. “I love kind-of building the plane while you’re flying.”
Taking the helm at Enochs will be Amanda Moore, moving from Gregori High where she is now associate principal of curriculum and instruction.
Deb Rowe
At Davis High, Principal Mike Rich will leave for a district office post as “director of innovation.” In the newly created administrative job he will be part of Modesto’s all-high school move to student laptops next year, working with campuses to make the most of the new technology.
Rich spent the last 17 years at Davis, the last three as principal, and next year will have two Spartans of his own attending.
“GDHS has been an integral part of my family since I arrived from college, bright eyed and naive,” he said Friday. “I look forward to continuing to participate as a parent.”
Rich shepherded Davis students online with Digital Davis program. He also piloted a dual-credit program offering Modesto Junior College courses at the school that also counted as high school courses. The district and MJC will be expanding that program, too, in the coming year.
Sara Gil, now associate principal of curriculum and instruction at Beyer High, will take his place.
At Elliott Alternative Education Center, the district’s continuation high school, John Fosenburg will become assistant principal. He leaves a similar position at Modesto High.
Other changes confirmed by Modesto City Schools Friday:
Enslen Elementary: Incoming principal is Sarah Cox, who is leaving the assistant position at Elliott.
Everett Elementary: Incoming principal is Gretchen Griffin, now serving as the assistant principal, student supervision and attendance at Davis High School. Current Everett Principal James Osmuss is leaving the district.
Franklin Elementary: Incoming principal is Scott Genzmer, who is now principal at Marshall Elementary.
Fremont Elementary: Incoming principal is Lori Jonas, a familiar face as she is now vice principal at the school. Current Fremont Principal Susan Fisher is retiring at the school year’s end.
Marshall Elementary: Incoming principal is Francisco Guerrero, moving up from vice principal at the same campus.
Martone Elementary: Incoming principal is Heidi Nunes, now principal at Enslen Elementary.
Orville Wright Elementary: Incoming principal is Ernesto Calderon, now vice principal at Bret Harte Elementary.
Rose Avenue Elementary: Incoming principal is Heather Herbst, serving now as vice principal at Garrison Elementary.
Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin
