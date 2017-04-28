Davis High “death” gives students expertise on crime scenes

Pay no attention to the body lying on the Davis High campus. The guy was a real dummy.
But while the mannequin gained nothing from his time in class, criminal justice ROP students learned a lot from him.
Classes led by criminal justice ROP teacher Scott Ellis processed the “crime scene” – creating sketches and photographing the body, marking a dollar bill, prescription bottles and a driver’s license lying around him.
They measured the items from the nearest wall and, with a 90-degree pivot, to the curb. Students noted all observations as evidence.
“The big thing is to be able to re-create the scene later in court,” Ellis told the teens.
The fake crime scene set up at the northwest corner of the school in a grassy area near the staff parking lot had a number of people inquiring on social media about what had happened there.
Classes staging police confrontations, fire scenes and medical emergencies happen every semester at Davis, home to academies focused on medical, fire and police careers as well as the criminal justice ROP classes. Students from throughout Modesto’s high school district can choose to join those academies or take individual ROP classes.
