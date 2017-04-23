Sports safety clinic in Modesto works to prevent youth injuries

Some young athletes mistakenly assume a concussion means they’ve been knocked out after a violent collision in sports like football, hockey or boxing. But the collisions and the resulting after-effects don’t have to be as severe to indicate a potentially traumatic brain injury on the field, the court or the playground.
“They think they have to lose consciousness to have a concussion ... It’s a bruise to the brain, it doesn’t take that much,” said Jan Cartner, program manager for the Trauma Department at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
Youths can receive concussions in sports not well known for violent collisions, such as soccer or basketball, with relatively mild symptoms like a headache, some dizziness or a little nausea. If such symptoms occur, the athlete should stop play and tell a coach or a parent before being examined by a medical professional.
“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” said Cartner, who joined other advocates Sunday at a sports safety clinic. The event was held at the Mary Grogan Soccer Complex in north Modesto as 100 soccer teams competed nearby.
The safety clinic was organized by Safe Kids Stanislaus County to provide youths and their parents tips on how to prevent common sports-related injuries.
Soccer players and their families were offered a chance to participate in activities in four information booths, learning about concussions, hydration, medication safety, cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillators.
Organizers arranged an obstacle course, where the kids kicked a soccer ball around small cones before reaching the goal. The tough part for the participants was that they had to wear concussion goggles, which blur the player’s vision. The goggles help to simulate what a player will see if they start experiencing the symptoms of a concussion.
“It’s really hard to focus on anything” said Heidi Ortner of the Children’s Crisis Center of Stanislaus County. She also said the concussion goggles might even make you a little nauseous if you’re prone to motion sickness.
The goal in this sports activity is to show children what they might experience, so they’ll immediately tell a coach or a parent if they ever suffer similar concussion symptoms.
CHOOSING THE RIGHT DRINK
The safety advocates also educated the kids about the hydrating with sports drinks or energy drinks versus water. Cartner said many children respond to sport marketing, hyping up drinks like Gatorade or Powerade. But she said the kids are not aware of the high sugar levels in those drinks.
Volunteers, like California State University, Stanislaus, nursing student Leonor Borges, educated young soccer players on Sunday on choosing the right drinks to hydrate properly. The children also learned some of the common dehydration symptoms, such as muscle cramps and dizziness. Cartner said drinking 10 gulps of water every 20 minutes while competing or practicing is the safest way to stay hydrated.
Another risk for athletes and their parents to avoid is the overuse of over-the-counter pain relievers. Cartner said parents and athletes might use them without reading the medicine label. She said they don’t realize they’re using in one day multiple brands of pain relievers with the same active ingredient, such as ibuprofen, to treat lingering aches.
“They think it’s another pain reliever; they’re essentially overdosing,” Cartner said.
Ray Pizaña and other emergency medical technicians from American Medical Response offered CPR training at Sunday’s sports safety clinic and showed children how to use an automated external defibrillator. He said bystanders, like parents on the sidelines or children themselves, might have to step up and perform these life-saving techniques.
When someone suffers cardiac arrest, the minutes can be crucial. “It sounds corny, but it absolutely can be the difference between life and death,” Pizaña said.
The medics taught the youths how to perform chest compressions. They also showed them how to operate the defibrillators, which should be readily accessible in California schools under state mandate. Pizaña demonstrated how the defibrillators have an automated voice giving instructions on how to use the device.
The automated voice will not move on to the next instruction until the current instruction is fulfilled. Pizaña said even those without training can properly use these defibrillators.
The Safe Kids group is a coalition of local agencies, led by Doctors Medical Center, that offers throughout the year child safety seat inspections, sports clinics and other safety workshops to help prevent child injuries.
Ortner said Safe Kids will offer a bicycle safety clinic in late May in downtown Modesto, where children can have their bike helmets fitted and ride their bikes through a safety course. In June, Safe Kids will offer a water safety event at one of the nearby reservoirs and hand out free life vests. For information on upcoming events, visit the the Safe Kids Stanislaus County Facebook page.
SPORTS SAFETY TIPS
▪ Before playing organized sports, make sure your child receives a pre-participation physical exam by a doctor, a nurse practitioner or a qualified clinician under the supervision of a physician.
▪ Bring a water bottle to practice and games. Encourage children to stay well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water before, during and after play.
▪ Stretching before practice and games can release muscle tension and help prevent injuries, such as muscle tears or sprains. Make sure there is time set aside before every practice and game for athletes to warm up properly.
▪ Take time off from one sport to prevent overuse injuries. It is an opportunity to get stronger and develop skills learned in another sport.
▪ It’s also a good idea for coaches to get certified in first aid and CPR, learn the signs and symptoms of a concussion, and help avoid overuse injury by resting players during practices and games.
Source: safekids.org/sports
