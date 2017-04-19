Stan state hosts speaker on impact of leadership for schools

An expert in turning around struggling urban schools will speak from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at California State University, Stanislaus.
Joseph F. Johnson Jr. will speak on “Leadership for Excellence & Equity in Public Schools.” The talk is being sponsored by the doctoral program in educational leadership within the university’s College of Education, Kinesiology and Social Work.
Johnson is dean of the College of Education and San Diego State University, and leads the National Center for Urban School Transformation. His work focuses on efforts to identify, study and promote the best practices of high performing urban schools and districts. At the San Diego campus, he helps develop and teach programs designed to prepare effective school and district leaders.
The free event will be 5-7 p.m. April 20 in Mary Stuart Rodgers Building 130, Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle, Turlock.
Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin
