Yosemite Community College District picks chancellor finalists, all men

The Yosemite Community College District has selected an all-male slate of chancellor finalists to succeed retired Chancellor Joan Smith, who with two female college presidents made for an all-female reign that’s rare in higher education.
The four finalists will appear at public forums next week. The candidates will appear separately, two on Monday and two on Wednesday at Columbia College and Modesto Junior College. Here are the candidates in alphabetical order:
Larry Buckley is the interim vice president of educational services at West Hills College in Coalinga and served as president of Cañada College in Redwood City and leadership posts at San Bernardino Valley College and Fullerton College. He holds a doctorate in history.
David Rule lists his current position as vice president of Education Vertical, Kodak Winning Fotos in Bellevue, Wash. He resigned from his position as head of Bellevue College, the largest community college in Washington state, in August in what was described by trustees in a Seattle Times article as a mutual decision and an amicable parting. Before Bellevue, Rule led community college campuses in Portland, Ore., and Muskegon, Mich.. He holds a doctorate in educational psychology and statistics.
Walt Tribley has been president of the Monterey Peninsula College in Monterey since 2012. Before that, he held leadership posts at Wenatchee Valley College District in Wenatchee, Wash. He holds a doctorate in biochemistry and biophysics.
Henry Chiong Vui Yong has been president of Evergreen Valley College in San Jose since 2011. Before that, he held administrative posts at Taft College in Taft, Victor Valley College in Victorville and West Hills College in Coalinga. He holds an education specialist degree in educational administration and is working on a doctorate in educational administration and leadership, both through La Sierra University in Riverside.
With any choice on the list, the YCCD will return to having a man at the helm, as do 74 percent of colleges nationwide. Smith formed a mentoring network in 2012, in part to help women advance in higher education.
MJC President Jill Stearns took her seat July 2012, pledging a more collaborative administration than her predecessor, Gaither Loewenstein, who presided over deep cuts and layoffs in the face of continued state funding cuts for community colleges.
Columbia College President Angela Fairchilds took the helm Feb. 1, 2013, after the firing of predecessor Dennis Gervin. Gervin, now a biology professor at MJC, brought a wrongful termination lawsuit against the district in 2014, claiming gender discrimination, among other complaints. His case is set for a procedural hearing June 26 in Stanislaus County Superior Court.
Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin
YCCD candidate forums
The public forums will be held at MJC in Mary Stuart Rogers Rooms 115/116 on the west campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave., Modesto, and in Dogwood Forum at Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive, Sonora.
APRIL 24
MJC: 10 a.m. David Rule, 11 a.m. Walt Tribley
Columbia: 2 p.m. Rule, 3 p.m. Tribley
APRIL 26
MJC: 10 a.m. Larry Buckley, 11 am. Henry Chiong Vui Yong
Columbia: 2 p.m. Buckley, 3 p.m. Yong
