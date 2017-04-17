Davis High’s future entrepreneurs get to goggle at Google

Dozens of Modesto teens got an inside look at high-tech central at the Google Entrepreneurship Conference in Mountain View.
Renaldo Rucker Jr.’s Entrepreneurship class from Davis High, as well as Language Institute, Beyer and Enochs high school students – 47 in all – traveled to Silicon Valley April 12. Modesto business leaders James Bates of Data Path and Savannah Williams of Vertical Fitness also went.
On tap were lessons on coding for teens from all over, as well as a little history on how a garage start-up launched a product so ubiquitous it rates its own verb.
“Google” Google, and the first of 11,820,000,000 results that pop up is is the company website, including options, all free, for maps, translating or gmail e-mail. The search function can also look up a topic by news stories, images, scholarly articles and more. Its tongue in cheek “Feeling lucky” search has been joined by feeling puzzled, stellar, doodley, playful and others that spin slot machine style.
The company set up shop in 1998. Since 2011 it has created campuses around the world to give a global boost to tech neophytes. But Wednesday at the Googleplex in Mountain View, it was all about future potential.
“Several students were approached by Google recruiters who discussed internship opportunities for these students of all backgrounds,” said Rucker. “Many students came away with wanting to work at Google and apply for Google internship opportunities.”
Teens said via email they came away with a fresh idea of how companies could be run.
“They have 20 buildings in the place. It looked like an art museum only bigger,” said Andy Reyes.
Avivyah Gray
“It was shocking to find out that Google prepares free breakfast, lunch, and dinner for their employees. My favorite part was getting a taste of the food,” said Avivyah Gray.
Offices around the globe appealed to Erika Jit. “What surprised me was that I was told almost any job could be at Google. For example, if you wanted to be a psychologist, it could tie into Google because you can determine which lights work with the best working areas, and what kind of environment benefits thinking,” she said.
Teens noted Google provides a shuttle, its own Uber system and company bikes to ease the stress of Santa Clara County commuting.
“Another thing that really impressed me was that they had lounging areas and charging ports almost everywhere, so that you could work almost anywhere whenever you wanted,” said Andrew Williams. “They made the company a place that their employees wanted to stay at.”
Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin
