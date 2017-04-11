Learn about nursing careers at MJC open house Friday

NURSING CAREER DAY: The Modesto Junior College Nursing Department and Health Workforce Initiative invite anyone interested in pursuing a career in nursing to attend Nursing Career Day. The open house will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday , in the outdoor quad area and classrooms of Glacier Hall on West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave., Modesto. The event is open to the public and admission is free. Nurses, including in several specialty areas, will offer short presentations describing their work and what it took to get where they are. For more information, call the Allied Health Division Office at 209-575-6362 or visit www.mjc.edu/instruction/alliedhealth.
TURLOCK HIGH WIN: The Turlock High Navy JROTC air rifle team traveled to Alabama for the National Air Rifle Championship and won the Sporter Class Championship, the first California team to capture first place in that division, said adviser retired Marine Major Kelly Cross. The team of captain Adriana Valencia and shooters Nicolas McKeon, Dorian Macintosh and Ramandeep Singh were among 28 Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force JROTC teams competing in Anniston, Ala., on March 24-25. Over 7,500 shooters and 1,800 teams started the season. McKeon also placed fourth overall in individual awards, Valencia finished 10th and Macintosh 11th. Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, will recognize the team at the Turlock Unified School District office May 10.
TEACHER OF THE MONTH: Second year teacher Nicki Harmon from Agnes Baptist Elementary School in the Stanislaus Union School District of north Modesto was the Love Modesto Teacher for March. She has been utilizing the "Project Lead The Way" curriculum, assisting students as they lead their own learning through activity and project-based activities. Harmon was a pre-school teacher before graduating to elementary teacher.
UC MERCED: The University of California, Merced, engineering and psychology graduate programs have moved up in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2017 Best Graduate Schools Rankings. The university’s psychology graduate program was ranked 90th out of 200 schools whose graduate programs were surveyed. The School of Engineering hit 127th in the nation overall, with the specialties of environmental engineering ranked 70th and electrical engineering ranked 135th.
SCIENCE OLYMPIAD: The home team topped the field at the Stanislaus County Elementary Science Olympiad held April 8 at Walnut Elementary Education Center in Turlock. Walnut’s Gold Team took first place overall. Hickman Charter Yellow team captured second place and Julien Elementary, also in Turlock Unified, came in third.
