Dyslexic brains gaining appreciation as differently-abled
UC Merced Professor Jeffrey Gilger has studied dyslexia for 20 years, from days of seeing it as a disease to recent research showing those brains are built differently, creating some potential advantages as well as their signature reading challenges. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)
Modesto High senior Sweet Arianna Tevaseu has a 3.7 GPA and a bright future. While many Modesto City Schools African American students are struggling, Tevaseu found support in caring teachers and credits a class designed to keep first generation college hopefuls on track - AVID - with changing her stars. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)