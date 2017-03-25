Ceres kids take Farm to Factory Tour

High schoolers and third-graders from around Ceres checked out small animals and tractors, robots and 3-D printers in the Farm to Factory Tour 2017 on Friday.
Each year groups from industry, ag and government come to Ceres High to give the next generation of job seekers a peek inside careers available here.
Animals from goats to poultry to a bucket of worms made for lively ag displays. Local dealerships and AG Tractor distributors (Flory Industries) demonstrated new models and best practices. The Almond Board of California, Frito Lay and Kohl’s Distribution Center represented industry.
The state Department of Boating and Waterways addressed water safety. Ceres High Manufacturing and Green Energy Academy students showed off energy saving projects, and the city of Ceres demonstrated recycling and conservation.
