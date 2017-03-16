Free Physics Show puts a family-friendly spin on science

FAMILY SCIENCE Modesto Area Partners in Science (MAPS) and the State Theatre will present a free Physics Show at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the State Theatre, 1307 J Street, Modesto. Foothill physics instructors Frank Cascarano and David Marasco from Foothill College will present show-stopper science demonstrations. The show, designed to showcase the fun side of physics, that each year draws about 20,000 paying Bay Area kids and grown-ups. Modesto show-goers will get to see it for free, however, the first family science show in about three years for the MAPS group. The Physics Show features stunts, magician-style tricks and even the occasional flop, which is its own educational moment. For more on the act, visit www.ThePhysicsShow.com.
VIDEO AWARDS: Two Merced County school districts recently won awards from the California School Public Relations Association (CalSPRA) for educational videos created in 2016. The awards were from CalSPRA’s 2016 Excellence in Communications Awards Contest. Merced County Office of Education communications chief Nathan Quevedo, CalSPRA Executive Board secretary, on March 14 presented Merced City Public Information Officer Sara Sandrik with the district’s Award of Excellence in the Multimedia/Visual Communication category for her MCSD STEAM Program video, used in its winning entry for the California School Boards Association Golden Bell Award. The Merced County Office of Education earned an Award of Merit in the Multimedia/Visual Communication category for the 2016 Merced County Children’s Concert Video, showcasing an educational performance for children by the Merced Symphony Orchestra at the Merced Theatre in Merced and at Pacheco High in Los Banos.
TEACHER JOB FAIR: The Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE) will host a Teacher Recruitment Job Fair 8:30 a.m. to noon March 25 at SCOE’s downtown headquarters, 1100 H St. The fair is open to credentialed applicants and intern-eligible candidates who pre-register online by March 18 at www.edjoin.org. Non-registrants will be admitted at 10 a.m. Admission is free. Some 20 school districts and six colleges will be on hand to fill positions for the 2017-18 school year. Candidates should bring an application packet and be ready for on-site interviews. Find more information at www.stancoe.org.
