Turlock Christian's new campus gives kids a little wiggle room

Stanislaus County Office of Education and Opportunity Stanislaus workforce training programs will coalesce at the blue tiled building long used by the Modesto Bee newspaper. Classes are expected the start in the fall. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)
The mother of Doneisha Neal, an honor roll high school student who committed suicide at 15 after being told she was being sent to an alternative education program, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Modesto City Schools demanding they change what the suit says are discipline practices that are discriminatory to black youth. (Nan Austin/na
Turlock Unified trustees voted 5-2 to take the first steps to push board elections to even years Feb. 21, 2017, but debate focused on the lack of candidates and the possibility of shrinking from a 7-member board to 5, in Turlock, CA. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)
Gratton School seventh graders won the Northern California Future Cities contest with their vision of a futuristic Detroit. This week they head to Washington DC for the national competition. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com
Industrial arts teacher Tom Wright uses wooden race cars to teach concepts of drag, friction and mass and their effect on speed, while kids are carving and painting and competing. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com
Hughson High captured top prize in the Stanislaus County Academic Decathlon, breaking the 16-year winning streak of Oakdale High. They study for a the state championship Feb. 7, 2017, in Hughson, CA. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com
On the 2nd anniversary of her daughter's death, Latisha Cypriah speaks to Modesto City School Board members of her daughter's suicide after an eruption of teen drama led to her being transferred away from the school where she had been on sports teams and had friends.
Sylvan Elementary will become Sylvan STEAM Academy with project-based learning next year, open to all neighborhood kids and other students as space allows (apply by Feb. 28). Information night presenters explain. Catch the next one Feb. 15, 2017, at the school in Modesto, CA. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)
Stacey Jensen's second grade class read 1,000 books to earn a Pajama Read-In at Eisenhut Elementary in the Stanislaus Union School District of north Modesto, CA, complete with cocoa and s'mores on Jan 20, 2017. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com