Turlock Christian's new campus gives kids a little wiggle room

Turlock Christian School brings next century classroom furnishings to next generation learning in Turlock, CA. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com
Education

Mother of teen suicide files lawsuit against Modesto City Schools

The mother of Doneisha Neal, an honor roll high school student who committed suicide at 15 after being told she was being sent to an alternative education program, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Modesto City Schools demanding they change what the suit says are discipline practices that are discriminatory to black youth. (Nan Austin/na

Education

Turlock school board may shrink to 5

Turlock Unified trustees voted 5-2 to take the first steps to push board elections to even years Feb. 21, 2017, but debate focused on the lack of candidates and the possibility of shrinking from a 7-member board to 5, in Turlock, CA. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)

Education

Tearful mom talks of daughter's suicide

On the 2nd anniversary of her daughter's death, Latisha Cypriah speaks to Modesto City School Board members of her daughter's suicide after an eruption of teen drama led to her being transferred away from the school where she had been on sports teams and had friends.

Education

Sylvan STEAMS ahead for 2017-18

Sylvan Elementary will become Sylvan STEAM Academy with project-based learning next year, open to all neighborhood kids and other students as space allows (apply by Feb. 28). Information night presenters explain. Catch the next one Feb. 15, 2017, at the school in Modesto, CA. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)

Education

Pajama-clad Eisenhut 2nd graders read s'more

Stacey Jensen's second grade class read 1,000 books to earn a Pajama Read-In at Eisenhut Elementary in the Stanislaus Union School District of north Modesto, CA, complete with cocoa and s'mores on Jan 20, 2017. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com

