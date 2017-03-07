Oakdale High, Turlock Junior High tops at Science Olympiad

SCIENCE OLYMPIAD – Oakdale High Team Gold won first place in the 2017 Stanislaus County Science Olympiad held March 4 at Modesto Junior College. Turlock Junior High took first in the middle school division. Four winners in each division advance to the Northern California Science Olympiad to be held April 1 at California State University, Stanislaus. High school teams going forward are Modesto High Team Crimson, Enochs High Team Gold and Whitmore Charter. Junior highs going on are Hickman Charter, La Loma Junior High Team Green and Ustach Middle Team Black.
OCCUPATIONAL OLYMPICS – The 32nd annual Occupational Olympics and Career Exposition will run 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 30 at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock. About 700 Stanislaus County students will participate, competing and visiting some 50 representatives of business and industry there to judge events and to speak to students about careers and college. Competitions will include agricultural engineering, automotive technology, criminal justice, fashion design, firefighters, marketing mathematics and robotics.
CALIFORNIA SCHOOL DASHBOARD –The California Collaborative for Educational Excellence (CCEE), is offering a set of free workshops to provide the latest information on the California School Dashboard evaluation rubrics and the Local Control & Accountability Plan (LCAP) template. The Spring 2017 Workshop will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Double Tree by Hilton, 1150 Ninth St., Modesto. For information email ccee@rcoe.us, or call 951-472-2233. Register at www.ccee-ca.org/workshops-trainings-spring2017.asp.
