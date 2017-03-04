Great Valley Academy Salida kids buy into business savvy

In a grassy field on Sisk Road, hundreds of small shopping stalls spring to life every other month, offering homemade creations or a game to play at bargain prices.
But U.S. tender is not accepted here – only GVA bucks, earned with classroom chores and earlier sales. The sellers at Market Day at Great Valley Academy Salida on Friday were profiting from experience while gleeful shoppers got down to business.
“They are calling people over and they are really owning what they are selling,” said second-grade teacher Kashni Wahid. “They’re making money, so they’re learning responsibility to have to take care of their money, and then next time they get to go shopping, so it’s a cycle. The harder they work to sell their items, the more money they make, and it’s a real life lesson.”
Those life lessons extend throughout the school day, with classrooms organized as much like workplaces as any place that encourages skipping everywhere can be.
“We want learning to be experiential,” said Principal Russell Howell. “It’s about learning. It’s about having fun. It’s about a culture we call classroom economics. It’s not just managing behavior. We’re building life skills.”
From the kids’ perspective, “It’s just the fun of shopping,” fourth-grader Avyre DeForest said as she sold her wares. “I want to get more GVA money for the next market day to buy more crafts that other kids make.”
For Erika Lane, mom of a fourth- and second-grader, that money sense makes sense. “It teaches them the concept of money, using money, spending money, earning money,” she said.
Her daughters have been fined for forgetting assignments, Lane said, “And you know what, that’s called life. I feel like it’s real life in action at a young age. This is a great way for them to create something, put their own ideas into it – it’s a whole business! Marketing, sales, everything.”
Mom Patrice Hoffman, buying a set of kid-decoupaged tile coasters with GVA bucks she earned, said the market is an extension of the family feeling she gets from the school every day. “They believe in my kids – the confidence,” Hoffman said.
GVA Salida, now at 800 students and slated to grow to 900, is the sister campus to Modesto’s Great Valley Academy. Both are public charter schools, free and open to all by parent choice. Founded on a theory of visual development by optometrist Eldon Rosenow, GVA Salida has included that within a wider focus on individualized learning, Howell said.
As Hoffman explained, “My oldest is working a grade ahead. Even though there may be kids a grade behind there, it doesn’t hinder him.”
The market takes place far from the chain-link fencing that lines parking lots and landscaping, stretching a portion of the former Modesto Christian campus from a 60-student site to accommodate more than 10 times as many.
The market plan moved with them, Howell said. “Let’s get beyond the worksheets, get beyond the textbooks and be product-based,” he said.
Kids use writing and math skills while learning business basics, Howell said. “It’s a win at many levels.”
