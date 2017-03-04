Stanislaus State to hold teacher training workshops, career information

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:41 Two in custody after death of Modesto 3-year-old

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

1:58 Accused Peach County deputy killer has first court appearance

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot

4:12 GBI Agent gives update on Peach County deputies shootings

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman

4:47 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Basketball, soccer section title games