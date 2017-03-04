Stanislaus State to hold teacher training workshops, career information

California State University, Stanislaus, has two informational events this week for students entering the job market or anyone considering a career in teaching.
The registration deadline is Monday for the annual Student to Teacher Conference. The daylong series of workshops for anyone interested in becoming a teacher or improving their skills will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $40, which includes a continental breakfast, lunch, tote bag and conference materials.
Dozens of professional development and informational workshops provided by Stan State faculty and K-12 educators will help prepare new and future teachers for success in the classroom and job market. Continuing education units are available.
Find online registration at http://commerce.cashnet.com/TCHREDU. For more information, contact the Teacher Recruitment & Retention Office at 209-667-3589 or teacheroutreach@csustan.edu.
The university’s annual Career Fair will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Stanislaus State Event Center for all CSU, Stanislaus, students and alumni of any CSU campus. Recruiting representatives will be on hand with information about summer jobs, internships and career opportunities. Attendees are encouraged to bring their résumés. A résumé writing guide is available at www.csustan.edu/career/career-fair.
