Passport lines long amid immigrant fears

For an estimated 60,000 undocumented immigrants living in Stanislaus and Merced counties, these are perilous times as immigration enforcement ramps up nationwide. Even citizens are wary, with hundreds lining up at government offices to get or renew passports.
“They’re turning people away every day,” said Elizabeth Garmon, who stood in a blocks-long line for an hour Sunday morning at the Paradise Road passport processing office beside the post office. Garmon was trying to get her daughter’s passport renewed ahead of a family trip to Spain in July. Overwhelmed passport center workers finally gave out tickets and told the crowd of around 200 to come back Monday.
“All the places are two months out. Elk Grove would be your closest place, but like I said, they’re in the same predicament we are,” a worker tells patrons in a shared cellphone video. Another was overheard saying the center has been packed the last three weekends.
Passport center workers are not allowed to speak to reporters. But Garmon said others in the line told her they had lined up starting at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, with some driving from as far away as San Jose. Garmon said she will return to stand in line Monday, even if it means taking the day off work and keeping her daughter home from school.
A search of the U.S. State Department website showed the Modesto office and one in Elk Grove were the only passport application centers within a 50-mile radius open Sundays to process paperwork.
Inside the office Sunday afternoon, a smaller crowd waited to be called by number to the front of the line. Brian Ripotola said he had come three times over the past week, each time waiting for hours, to renew the passport of his 6-year-old daughter for a July trip to visit family in the Philippines.
Luisa Perez, sitting beside her 9-year-old nephew, said he was the only one in the family to not have a passport and it seemed a good idea to get one. “It’s nice to have one, just in case,” Perez said. In their case, she said, it was not the new administration’s immigration stance that made the long wait worthwhile. “But I think a lot of people might think that,” she said.
331,584 Number of undocumented immigrants estimated in the Central Valley in 2011. There were also 224,958 U.S.-born children with an undocumented parent.
President Donald Trump issued his executive order on immigration Jan. 27, though many of its provisions have been blocked by the courts. Since then, the Trump administration has moved ahead with more aggressive enforcement of existing immigration laws.
The pushback has also ramped up. In the order’s first chaotic days, attorneys flocked to airports where immigrants were being held to volunteer their services. A spike in donations for the American Civil Liberties Union followed, and a blue ribbon to honor their service could be seen on pricey gowns of actresses arriving at the Oscars on Sunday.
“This is really a moment when we need to have people step up,” immigration attorney Allison Davenport told attendees at the Dreamers Summit at California State University, Stanislaus, on Friday.
The summit brought together a range of agencies that advocate for immigrants in the Central Valley. Nearly 900,000 live between Bakersfield and Stockton, roughly one-third of them undocumented, speaker Jesus Martinez estimated. He is chair of the Central Valley Immigrant Integration Collaborative, a nonprofit working on bringing together agencies that work with immigrants to create consistent policies.
Across the country, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have stepped up detentions in two ways, Davenport said. Immigrants charged with a crime, for example, are sought out, but other immigrants may be detained as ICE agents comb neighborhoods or workplaces looking for their target, she said.
“ICE agents, they get trained on the Constitution. We don’t train ourselves on our constitutional rights,” said Davenport, a staff attorney with the Immigration Legal Resource Center.
The consequences (of heightened enforcement), especially for those who have no other country, are grave. Allison Davenport
She advised any immigrant approached by ICE agents to follow three rules: 1. Remain silent and ask calmly if you are free to go. 2. Do not open your door before seeing a search warrant. 3. Do not sign anything without the advice of an immigration attorney.
Non-citizens must be given a hearing before they are deported, and immigration courts have such a backlog that cases were being set for 2020 or 2021 even before the recent uptick, Davenport said. “There could be a whole new immigration law by then,” she said.
“The only way you can be deported without a hearing is if you sign away your own rights,” she said.
As for the Dreamers, the Dream Act still exists, but leaked documents suggest the program might soon stop accepting applications and simply expire as the two-year clearances end, Davenport said.
She advised against new applications for what is officially called the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, or seeking emergency permits to travel. But those who already went through the extensive paperwork and biometric screening, and have no blemishes on their record, might as well try to renew, she said.
“The consequences (of heightened enforcement), especially for those who have no other country, are grave,” Davenport said.
Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin
Passport information
Find more information and online forms at http://travel.state.gov.
By mail: Passports can be renewed by mail in six weeks with a past passport, photos, documentation and $110 check. Those with no passport in hand, or who were 15 or younger when it was issued, must apply in person.
In person: In Stanislaus County, the Modesto Paradise and Valley Springs post offices, Stanislaus County clerk’s office and, by appointment, Modesto and Salida libraries, accept in-person applications. The Tuolumne and Mariposa county clerk offices, Jackson and Los Banos post offices are the only other spots in this region. Only post office locations are set up to take photos. None of the centers issues passports or visas – they gather and submit the paperwork. Routine passport requests take six weeks. Expedited service, for an additional $60, takes two to three weeks.
Immediate: Emergency visa or passport needs, or for travel within two weeks, can be met by appointment at the San Francisco Passport Agency, 877-487-2778.
