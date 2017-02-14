Stream of science facts flowing Wednesdays at MJC

Just as fears of the drought seem to be drying up amid a rising tide of flood worries, Wednesday’s Science Colloquium will feature a Central Sierra Nevada stream watcher.
Megan Layhee, aquatic biologist with the Central Sierra Environmental Resource Center, will talk about her work in forestwide stream monitoring.
Science Colloquium Spring 2017 events are from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Wednesdays in Science Community Center 115, on the west campus of Modesto Junior College, 2205 Blue Gum Ave., Modesto.
The events are free, but on-campus parking costs $2. Campus construction makes parking easier to find this semester from entrances off Brink Avenue, which runs parallel to Highway 99 behind the campus.
Upcoming Colloquium presentations:
Feb. 15: Layhee
Feb. 22: “How Clean is the Air We Breathe?” Anthony Presto, San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District
March 1: “ The ‘6th Extinction’ is Actually the 7th,” Richard Anderson, Ph.D., MJC biology professor emeritus
March 15: “An update on climate change,” Elizabeth McGinnes, MJC biology professor
March 22: “What’s new with Homo naledi and the Rising Star Cave, South Africa?” Debra Bolter, Ph.D., MJC anthropology professor
March 29: “Career Opportunities for Speech-Language Pathologists: Another High Demand Allied Health Profession,” Sara EJ Martin MS, CCC-SLP
April 5: “Success Stories from California’s Channel Islands,” Teri Curtis, MJC biology professor
April 12: Earth Day Film
