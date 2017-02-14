Stream of science facts flowing Wednesdays at MJC

3:02 Look at the massive water flow of Feather River, Sacramento River and Lake Oroville Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:22 Son's last goodbye shared by Timothy Hall's father

0:31 PHAST member Vaneza Mariscal

0:57 Watching water levels in the Central Valley

1:16 A canned message for tomato fans

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

4:26 Stanislaus Sports Weekly for Feb. 8

2:03 Catfish Camp Residents Flooded Out