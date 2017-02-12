Peace Walks keep kids safe on way to school in south Modesto

Stanislaus County probation officers and youngsters at Bret Harte Elementary danced in the rain one recent Friday morning, laughing in a squirmy line and timing kicks to a sunny rock beat.
It was a bright start for what promised to be a soggy school day in south Modesto.
Since October, around a dozen probation officers have been showing up every Friday, walking kids from three neighborhood gathering spots to the school. Modesto police officers join when they can, and California Highway Patrol officers are carving out time as well.
“The principal came to us and said she was having a truancy issue,” said probation Officer Claudio Velazquez. It wasn’t that the students didn’t want to come to school. But they had to walk past groups of scary folks to get there, and their parents were keeping them home.
“We wanted to be part of helping to solve that,” Velazquez said.
Over the months the Peace Walk has become a staple of campus life, and kids pester officers for autographs and line up to get badge stickers. What had been one of the worst days for attendance at Bret Harte is now one of the best, said Principal Marla Conteh.
“A couple of my sergeants who went here heard about the program,” said Officer Tom Olsen. He plans to keep coming because there are other dangers in the neighborhood. There are no sidewalks on the blocks beyond the school and traffic hazards abound.
“These are real dangerous conditions. A lot of kids are forced out in the middle of the road,” Olsen said, gesturing at puddles spreading across all but the center ridge of the street in places.
Bret Harte Elementary is on Glenn Avenue, in the heart of the Modesto Gang Injunction zone. Of its 1,015 students in 2015-16, approximately 750 were still learning English and nearly all qualified for free lunches. On wet days, the school’s donated clothes closet scrambles to help kids who own only one sweatshirt. A fresh one gets them dry and keeps them warm, Conteh said.
But the Peace Walks have been especially important and well-received.
“We try to have fun activities on Fridays, and this provides a safe way to get to school,” she said. “Part of taking back the neighborhood is letting them know we are there. We are walking peacefully.”
Teaming kids and peace officers has another benefit, Conteh said: “This also helps establish a trusting relationship. Even in the rain, they’re out there.”
Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin
Comments