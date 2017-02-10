Dyslexia documentary, talk address common reading struggles

“Dyslexia,” a daunting word even for folks whose brains read letters just fine, touches more lives than we knew.
The latest research shows about 20 percent of students – 1in 5 – have a language-based learning disability. Starting in the 2017-18 school year, California classrooms and parents must have more help available to recognize and support them.
Three local events are planned to debunk dyslexia myths and fill in the blanks about this broad category of reading disabilities.
The first will be Feb. 23, a showing of the documentary “The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia,” paired with a presentation, and question-and-answer session, with UC Merced Professor Jeff Gilger. Gilger long has studied dyslexia and leads the UC Merced Alliance for Family and Child Health and Development.
The events are underwritten by a partnership of LearningQuest, the SLD (Specific Learning Disability) Foundation funded by Mary Stuart Rogers Foundation, Great Valley Charter Academy and the Stanislaus County Office of Education.
The film includes firsthand accounts of the dyslexic experience by children and adult success stories, as well as information from experts. Those who thrived as dyslexics make the point that learning differently can be as great a gift as it sometimes is an obstacle.
Register at https://thebigpicture-dyslexia.eventbrite.com
Assembly Bill 1369, passed in October, mandates the California Department of Education develop and make available program guidelines for dyslexia for regular education teachers, special education teachers and parents. The goal is to identify kids with dyslexia and improve educational services available to them.
Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin
IF YOU GO
WHAT: The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia, with discussion
WHEN: 7 p.m. Feb. 23
WHERE: Petersen Event Center, 720 12th St., Modesto
INFO: A free showing of the documentary will be paired with a presentation and discussion led by UC Merced Prof. Jeffrey Gilger. Admission is free but seating is limited. Register at https://thebigpicture-dyslexia.eventbrite.com. For more information, email hkatotakis@lqslc.com.
Comments