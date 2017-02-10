Dyslexia documentary, talk address common reading struggles

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases Pause

4:24 Parents of bullied Modesto teen show compassion for suspects

1:55 Modesto student bullied, thrown into street

0:36 Tearful mom talks of daughter's suicide

2:09 How to stay safe from mosquitoes

0:09 Mudslide closes all lanes of Interstate 80 in Sierra

2:48 Six adoring brothers talk about the reality of finally having a baby sister

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

4:26 Stanislaus Sports Weekly for Feb. 8