Salida Middle Schoolers learn the physics of speed

With a bang, two 7-inch wooden cars shot down the track and slammed into the barrier at the other side of the room. Salida Middle School students lining the elevated course called out the winner. But it was not who won that mattered – it was why.
“If there’s less mass, it’s faster. More mass means less speed, and if it’s more aerodynamic air goes more over it. But if it’s flat, air pushes it back,” explained Antonio Trejo. That’s why sports cars go faster than trucks, he said, adding his first car will probably be a truck – being flat-fronted is safer.
The air-powered racers bring science and engineering into Tom Wright’s industrial arts class, what used to be called woodshop. Seventh- and eighth-grade students start with a seasonal project to learn safety and handling of band saws and other power tools. Then they tackle making their racers.
“I try to take an engineering or design approach, while building on their math or science foundations,” said Wright, who has run the races for the last two years.
All that science is well and good, but Iris Garcia decided to make her car look like an ice cream cone.
“It didn’t go as fast as I thought it would, but I’m pretty proud of the paint job,” she said with a laugh. Put another way, her experiment proved the science right.
Sitting next to her, Vanessa DeLeon explained, “What I learned most was drag. If you, like, slope it in the front, you’re pretty sure it’s not going to flip over and stop racing. The other (practical) thing I learned was mass, because the more mass you take off the faster it will probably go.”
Each car was designed, cut from a block of wood and painted by a student. A hole drilled through the center allowed a fishing line to be threaded through, making sure cars stayed on the track. The racers traveled up to 80 miles per hour from air jolt send-off to bounce against a foam barrier moments later.
Theory mixed with trial and error, and a healthy fear of cutting too much off the slender racing body.
“It’ll explode,” one student volunteered.
Designing the racer body takes doing online research, which makes that training fun, noted principal Dean Way.
“There’s a lot of crossover into our STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) standards. They don’t know they’re doing science, but they are,” he said.
Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin
Comments