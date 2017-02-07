Hughson High win ends 16-year Oakdale Academic Decathlon streak

1:07 Sacramento River nears brim as river flow surges Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech

0:45 Travelers coming into San Francisco hear 'Welcome to America'

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

2:22 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Wrestling postseason gets under way

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

1:28 District teams win titles at section wrestling