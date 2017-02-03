Finding inspiration, success in our schools

Behind the corporate Datapath website, layered in shades of navy blue and gray, are two familiar faces. James Bates and David Darmstandler both grew up in Modesto, left on separate paths then teamed to create a tech company in Modesto.
Cindy Garcia started school among the orchards near Vernalis, but now works among the skyscrapers of Los Angeles. An attorney specializing in immigration and civil rights law, advocating for unaccompanied immigrant children.
Social studies teacher Cristina Albarran understands what it takes for students to keep going in the face of family distress. The first woman in her family to go to college, she inspired her brothers and now her students.
Central Valley bootstraps have given those willing to work hard a lot more than calluses. Their stories illustrate but a fraction of those from our valley who have carved a path to success despite often difficult times or challenging circumstances.
Similar stories are being created each day by children attending schools in our community; children being inspired and taught by the educators like those we will feature in the “Innovate, Educate, Celebrate” Bee Amplified presentation at the Gallo Center for the Arts on Wednesday night.
Garcia graduated from Patterson High in 2007 and got her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Pomona College then a law degree from Stanford Law School in 2013. Now she works as an Equal Justice Works Emerson Fellow at the Central American Resource Center in Los Angeles, representing children who came alone from Central America seeking asylum here. When she was a child, a future striding the marbled halls of justice seemed impossible.
I have struggled with feeling that I am not as capable or bright as people think I am. Through successes and failures, that feeling comes and goes, but I continue to reach for what I want to accomplish. Cindy Garcia
“Coming from an underprivileged background I did not have as many resources or opportunities as many of my peers. This difference grew larger as I continued in higher education. My peers were more prepared for college than I was,” Garcia said, adding she “did not know what I did not know.”
Her family stood by her choices, through AmeriCorps years in family court and East Harlem public schools, and the decision to focus on the most vulnerable rather than pursue a high-paying career in corporate law.
“My parents have sacrificed a lot so that my siblings and I could have a better life than they could have. Their selflessness has motivated me to do good in the world and to give back to my community,” Garcia said.
That sense of giving back is also clear at Datapath, a technology firm created by two childhood friends who both became entrepreneurs and returned to Modesto.
“School was tough for me,” said Darmstandler, a 1997 Davis High graduate. “I grew up poor, and it often made it difficult to attend school when I was younger or to stay engaged through middle school and high school. As the years went on, it was tough for me to see the value to finishing school at all. It wasn’t until I developed a passion for technology and entrepreneurship that I started to apply myself – which, unfortunately, did not come until I was in college.”
For Bates, Darmstandler’s best friend since second grade, it was the confidence of a teacher that “changed the trajectory of my life.”
“Mr. (Dick) Doll let me rebuild the lab at Davis after finding a security flaw that easily allowed me to access any other students files. Basically I hacked the network,” he said.
It wasn’t until I developed a passion for technology and entrepreneurship that I started to apply myself – which, unfortunately, did not come until I was in college. David Darmstandler
From there, Bates found other mentors among technology entrepreneurs. “I was recruited by a Bay Area company with 500 employees to take over their IT during my senior of high school. I was commuting to Oakland the last few months of my senior year. I didn’t attend college, but I did complete over 50 units at (Modesto Junior College),” he said.
In 2005, old buddies Bates and Darmstandler founded their own IT services company, which soon made the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies and stayed there for five consecutive years. Datapath was named Small Business of the Year in 2016 and UC Merced Small Business Development Center Technology Business of the Year in 2013.
Darmstandler takes equal pride in being Lemonade Day City Champion 2014-16, and being co-founder of the One Table Modesto Community Dinner.
For Bates, the CodeX Program has been an inspiration. With Datapath’s support, the program envisioned by Manny Escamilla teaches coding and life skills to underprivileged Modesto kids.
“The partnerships with the business community, schools and neighborhoods has been profound as a new model for bringing about systemic change in the lives of the students involved in the program,” Bates said.
Many of Johansen High teacher Albarran’s students come from poverty and have families who don’t understand their drive. She can appreciate their struggles because they were her struggles, too.
Albarran grew up in west Modesto, speaking very little English when she entered Franklin Elementary. “My mom used to take my younger siblings and me to the library and that is where my love for reading began. I still struggled, but I always worked hard.”
This girl from the West Side of Modesto has become a teacher and hopefully showing both my students and my daughters each and every day that they can be anything they set their minds to, no matter where you come from. Cristina Albarron
Family life got more difficult after her late father went to jail. “The only home I knew was gone and my mother, brothers and I had to move in with my grandmother. It was humiliating and extremely devastating, but being from the west side of Modesto, this was not uncommon.”
It altered her life.
“This was my family. I never thought this could happen to us, and I did not want this to happen to me as an adult. The only way to do better for myself and my family was for me to go college,” Albarran said. So one day she asked high school counselor Jim Myers how to get there.
“Mr. Myers was my guardian angel through high school. Although he knew my family life, he never judged me and he guided me through it all,” helping her graduate among the top 20 of her class.
Her parents and husband stood behind her as she graduated from California State University, Stanislaus. But her grandfather saw it differently. “You need to be home taking care of your husband,” he told her in Spanish.
“I wasn’t surprised, but it hit me really hard.”
At Johansen, she brings a pride of perseverance into her classes and to her work with Latino clubs. “Students should never feel less than, and be proud of who they are no matter their ethnicity or socio-economic level,” she said. “I love my job and love teaching students, just like myself. So many of my students have to deal with struggles each and every day.”
Today, she revels in the master’s degrees her two brothers achieved, one working in Egypt at an international school and another a high school principal in Texas, and the road she has paved for her six daughters.
“I never thought I could be where I am today,” Albarran said. “This girl from the west side of Modesto has become a teacher and hopefully showing both my students and my daughters each and every day that they can be anything they set their minds to, no matter where you come from.”
Innovate, Educate, Celebrate
Bee Amplified, the Stanislaus Community Foundation, Modesto City Schools and Final Cut Media are working to help recognize some of the extraordinary educators, students, mentors and classroom-to-career programs helping students in our region.
What: A dozen educational programs, from kindergarten to college, will be highlighted in a multimedia, live presentation involving video, live performance and panel discussions.
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, Mary Stuart Rogers Theater.
Tickets: Free, but reservations should be made at http://bit.ly/InnovateEducateCelebrate or through www.modbee.com. Seating is first-come, so plan to arrive early.
Inside: See details on our program in the Innovate, Educate, Celebrate tabloid elsewhere in today’s Bee.
