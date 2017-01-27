Schools all a-Twitter as they Face(book) age of social media

Goodbye fliers wadded up and lost at the bottom of the backpack. With social media, no more trees need die in vain.
Caswell Elementary in Ceres launched its Twitter feed – @CaswellCougars – earlier this school year, sending a measured stream of bilingual announcements and accolades out to its followers.
“Our goal is simply to narrate our own story and communicate with our families, by displaying all that Caswell offers its community, through incredible images, audio and video,” said Principal Alfonso Navarro. Assistant Principal Emil Harry, teachers Sophia Thymakis and Laura Marshall, and Navarro contribute the posts.
The feed has slowly grown to 150 followers, not quite enough to do away with fliers at the 600-student school, but the most of any school in Ceres, Navarro pointed out.
January announcements promoted the school’s Bi-Literacy Night, a bilingual celebration around reading featuring illustrator Joe Cepeda. Crystal Sather’s first-graders cheer the 100th day of school – #CeresLearns. A circle of kindergarten arms in Julie Davis’ class stretch to join hands in honor of Martin Luther King Day – #CougarLove.
“It has become one of our strongest methods of celebrating and advertising our students, staff and programs,” Navarro said, calling each like-click or retweet “a cyber fist pump or high-five.”
Who are they reaching? Parents, students, teachers, neighboring schools, local media outlets and the Ceres Police Department follow their feed. The Ceres Unified School District retweets school feeds and publicity on its Twitter page, @CeresUSD.
Spotlight on Mrs. Griffith's Kinder class this morning rocking out to the alphabet song#LoveOurLittleCougars pic.twitter.com/GV2WaoZOGl— Caswell Elementary (@CaswellCougars) January 19, 2017
Other elementary schools are using their Twitter feeds to send messages among staff members. El Vista Elementary’s feed, @elvelementary, for example, includes a note about a lost dog on campus, tips for stressed out teachers and reminders about minimum days.
In Modesto, Mark Twain Junior High just started its Twitter page, @mtpantherpride, on Jan. 4, with quick notes on tardy sweeps and an upcoming assembly. Hanshaw Middle School launched a Facebook page, @evelynhanshawmiddleschool, in August.
Davis High has the Super Spartan feed, @spartanupdate, and teachers use a districtwide commercial online program to post assignments and updates. Leadership class students use Instagram and Facebook to send out activity updates and cheerleaders “spread positivity within the team and throughout the school,” said Christopher Wilcox, a Davis entrepreneurship student, via email.
“But social media is distracting during classes,” he added. “It may desensitize us to what is happening in real life because we are constantly looking forward to likes and comments and updates that can wait till later. Bullying on social media is a big thing in high school. People get in trouble all the time for it, and they may not even know how they are hurting another because screens show no emotion.”
Alyssa Jupp, also in Renaldo Rucker’s entrepreneurship class, said social media saves time and energy but “will always keep you occupied.” The downside: It allows bullying without consequences.
Using pop-up ads or videos makes for more effective marketing and the in-app messaging functions are handy, said classmate Jawon Kelly Williams, adding that games and YouTube are class distractions.
“Pros of social media is that you are never disconnected from the world, or what’s going on around you. A con is that it can distract and keep you from interacting from the people that are present,” wrote Avivyah Gray, a Davis Black Student Union member. The Davis BSU was named 2016 top chapter in the state for its many activities and outreach – achieved in part through social media.
Modesto High’s only active Twitter feed, @MoHiUpdates, has a distinctly teen feel with photos of friends, sprinkles of emojis and hashtags such as #MohiWinterHoco.
Downey High has no active social media, but its dancers, @DowneyDance, have leapt gracefully into the Twittersphere, and the Downey library Facebook page, @tdhslibrary, offers book quotes and student research tips.
Beyer High’s feed, @beyerupdate, offers teens a link to vote for homecoming royalty, promotions for winter formal, basketball games and a toy drive to benefit @Camp_Taylor. Beyer also has an Instagram photo/poster feed and a Facebook page. Beyer Robotics, a student robotics team, has a Facebook page as well.
Enochs High has two feeds: @EnochsUpdate, for quick notes and information, and @EnochsOfficial for posting announcements. Both include fundraiser promotions, kudos to employees nominated for awards and links to the James C. Enochs High School Facebook page @enochshighschool.
Johansen High, @JohansenVikings, devotes its Twitter feed to thumbs-ups for students, posting their awards, cheers for can drive totals and videos of Viking performances.
Gregori has two ongoing feeds: @Gregori Football and its school Twitter feed, The Spot (@GregoriSpot). The Spot includes video blasts of games, score updates and club meeting times. BTW (by the way), the official winter homecoming theme is cartoons, sorted by class into Looney Tunes, SpongeBob, The Simpsons, and perennial favorite Scooby-Doo.
