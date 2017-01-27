Profiles in Education: Stacy Jensen

School: Eisenhut Elementary
Background: Stacy Jensen has taught second and third grade for 27 years at Chrysler, Mary Lou Dieterich and Eisenhut elementary schools in Stanislaus Union School District.
How are you reaching your students? In order to reach students successfully, it is important to build relationships with children so that they feel important and valued. I believe to become an effective teacher you must understand the human factors. As teachers, we must evaluate what students need to help them reach success and incorporate their passions and needs into our instruction. As teachers, we need to encourage students to learn about new things with enthusiasm and reassurance. Letting them know that it is all right to make mistakes and learn from them is a valuable lesson. Also, watching my students flourish and grow as I incorporate different instructional techniques to meet their needs is always rewarding. During my 27- year career in education, I have found that including my own passions for science, traveling, cooking and a variety of hobbies brings me closer to my students and helps them to relate to me. There is nothing better than a safe, happy, and challenging environment to stimulate a young mind.
What inspired this approach? I am able to reach my students on a daily basis by providing a safe and loving classroom environment. I use consistent messages and actions that encourage a love of learning regardless of the subject being taught and I nurture my students to be curious of the world around them. Each day, I am inspired by my students that continue to “Never Give Up” and use perseverance constantly. Also, I am inspired and amazed by incredible colleagues that have dedicated their lives to helping children.
Why does it work? My classroom is successful because when children are nurtured in a safe and loving environment, their ability to learn blossoms.
How can other teachers make it work too? As teachers, it is important to make connections with children. When we create an environment where children in our classes feel that they are special and that they matter, our students have an opportunity to shine. We can all learn from each other as educators. Collaboration between veterans and teachers new to the profession is a powerful tool.
Comments