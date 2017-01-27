Second-chance diploma program to have information session

Adults who did not finish high school have a second chance for a diploma through a free program with the the Stanislaus County Office of Education.
There will be an information and orientation session for the SCOE Come Back Kids program at 2 p.m. Monday at the Martin Petersen Event Center, 720 12th St., Modesto.
Come Back Kids is a free, independent study program for anyone 18 and older who wants to come back and complete their education, opening doors to attend college, technical school, or enter the workforce or military.
CBK offers an academic program that is flexible and customized to help participants successfully earn a high school diploma. Students are enrolled in courses matched to what they need. Choices of courses are available online, and all courses offer support classes with small groups or one-on-one with a teacher.
Enrollment is open at sites in Modesto, Turlock, Patterson, Ceres and Oakdale. For more information, call 209-238-8600.
