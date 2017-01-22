Eisenhut second-graders read their way to cocoa, s’more reading

S’mores, warm cocoa, a crackling fire on the screen. While the rain poured outside Friday morning, Stacy Jensen’s second-graders snuggled with their favorite books and stuffed animals.
They earned it.
The Eisenhut Elementary School class hit its goal of reading out of class a collective 1,000 books, a nice round number that signals a Pajama Read-In to them. But to their teacher it marks serious progress in the all-important, second-grade launch to fluent reading.
The warm and fuzzy celebration is a tradition at the north Modesto campus in the Stanislaus Union School District.
“It’s kind of that hook to get children reading at home, find a book that they love,” Jensen said, standing in long flannel PJs and slippers sporting the monster head from Maurice Sendak’s “Where the Wild Things Are.”
The alphabet book “Away From Home” was the book that Madison Ramos loved. Anita Lobel’s visual journey takes readers from Amsterdam to Zaandam, which actually are both in the Netherlands. Madison’s “book commercial” to the class urged them to explore the world through books. Her favorite? New York. She has never been, she said, but it looks amazing.
Folk tale illustrator Jan Brett was the classroom’s author of the week. Ariana Sen did her “book commercial” on Brett’s book “Hedgie’s Surprise,” about a clever chicken who thwarts an egg thief.
“The pictures are beautiful. It’s fun,” Ariana said.
Asked if reading is getting easier with practice, she shook her head.
“It’s pretty much harder and harder,” she said.
The goal, after all, is to tackle chapter books. “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White, weighing in at a respectable 192 pages, was the chapter choice, student presentations confirmed.
“I like how Wilbur (the pig) and Charlotte (the spider) meet. Charlotte’s doing a web and talking to Wilbur, and they become friends,” said Jizelle Brown, smiling just thinking about it.
Guest readers for the day included retired teacher Judy Benjamin, who came in pink flannel pajamas to read “Ruby the Copycat.”
“Pajama day was always my favorite day,” Benjamin said with a dreamy sigh.
Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin
