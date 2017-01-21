Standiford 4th graders live a little history

Downey High senior Athena Cole and friends gather and give away hundreds of books paired with stuffed animals to Modesto, CA, youngsters at Burbank and Kirschen elementary schools on Dec9, 2016. See story at Modbee.com/local/education (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com
Teacher Amy Zschaber leads a workshop on integrating art into literature for the Stanislaus County Office of Education at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto, CA, on Nov. 3, 2016. See story at Modbee.com/local/education/eye-on-education. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)
Sam Bushman's art class uses group projects to teach art skills as well as communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity, at Cruickshank Middle School in Merced, CA, on Nov. 29, 2016. See story at Modbee.com/local/education/eye-on-education. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)
Walnut Elementary in Turlock, CA, brings together Magnet schools for the arts and math/sciences. With electives in both open to all. See story at Modbee.com/local/education/eye-on-education. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)
Ceres Unified uses extra funding for students in poverty, more than 80% of their students, to add staff at schools to teach coping and social skills, and improve mental health. See story at ModBee.com/local/education. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com
Music teacher Brad Hart and social studies teacher Ann Amador team up each year to create a musical concert that involves many subjects and performing arts schoolwide at Johansen High in Modesto, CA. See story at Modbee.com/local/education/eye-on-education. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)
Turlock Junior High competitions help good deeds get done, bringing in thousands of cans for holiday meals for the needy provided by Turlock Together, a local cause since 1997. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com
The Stanislaus County Office of Education is buying the building occupied, but no longer owned, by the Modesto Bee. It plans to use the building for career technical classes, it's Come Back Kids program for dropouts and, if all goes as planned, an innovative, business led, jobs training center for adults. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)