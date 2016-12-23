YCCD makes it official, comes to terms with new interim chancellor Harmon

As expected, longtime administrator Jane Harmon will take over as interim chancellor for the Yosemite Community College District.
She will replace the retiring Joan Smith until a permanent successor is found.
“Dr. Harmon is experienced in higher education and has held a variety of executive positions that will serve our district well,” said Anne DeMartini, the YCCD board chairwoman.
Harmon beat out, among others, Modesto Junior College President Jill Stearns and Albert Alt, MJC’s vice president of administration, for the interim position. DeMartini and Vice Chairman Darin Gharat began negotiations with Harmon after its Dec. 14 meeting.
Harmon, a native of the Midwest, held administrative positions in Minnesota and New York before coming to California, where she’s been for more than two decades. Career stops have included positions in the Shasta, Gavilan and Contra Costa community college districts, as well as Compton and Cerritos in Southern California.
The YCCD had hoped by now to have a permanent chancellor. However, all three finalists from its initial search were rejected, the board announced in October.
The board seated three new members earlier this month, and will restart the process for Smith’s permanent replacement in January.
The Yosemite Community College District includes Modesto Junior College in Modesto and Columbia College near Sonora, serving Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties, and parts of Calaveras, Merced, San Joaquin and Santa Clara. It has an annual budget of more than $114 million, about 1,100 employees and roughly 24,000 students.
