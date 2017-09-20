‘Stealth juror’ says claims made in Scott Peterson’s appeal are flat-out wrong

More Videos 4:09 Peterson juror Richelle Nice says she 'did not lie to get on this trial to fry Scott' Pause 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 2:56 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 2:22 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses movies, abusive relationships 3:08 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses Amber Frey, lethal injection 3:40 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas says she knew Laci 'wasn't coming back' 5:49 Peterson Archives: Jurors talk about not forgetting Laci Peterson 8:19 Peterson Archives: Then-prosecutor Fladager discusses Peterson case 5:12 Peterson Archives: Jurors discuss sending Scott Peterson to his death 3:36 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha on visiting Laci Peterson's gravesite Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Peterson juror Richelle Nice says she 'did not lie to get on this trial to fry Scott' In an exclusive interview with The Modesto Bee's Garth Stapley on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, Scott Peterson juror Richelle Nice, dubbed "Strawberry Shortcake" during the blockbuster trial. said she did not lie to get on the jury. Peterson's attorneys in his appeal are accusing her of deceiving the judge and attorneys because she allegedly wanted so badly to sit in judgment of the notorious defendant. Nice was interviewed in Redwood City, California. In an exclusive interview with The Modesto Bee's Garth Stapley on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, Scott Peterson juror Richelle Nice, dubbed "Strawberry Shortcake" during the blockbuster trial. said she did not lie to get on the jury. Peterson's attorneys in his appeal are accusing her of deceiving the judge and attorneys because she allegedly wanted so badly to sit in judgment of the notorious defendant. Nice was interviewed in Redwood City, California. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

In an exclusive interview with The Modesto Bee's Garth Stapley on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, Scott Peterson juror Richelle Nice, dubbed "Strawberry Shortcake" during the blockbuster trial. said she did not lie to get on the jury. Peterson's attorneys in his appeal are accusing her of deceiving the judge and attorneys because she allegedly wanted so badly to sit in judgment of the notorious defendant. Nice was interviewed in Redwood City, California. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com