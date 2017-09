Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha on speaking out for Laci

With the 2017 summer broadcast of the documentary series, "The murder of Laci Peterson", The Modesto Bee is re-releasing selected 2007 interviews conducted by reporter Garth Stapley with some key figures in the case. In this video, Laci Peterson's mom, Sharon Rocha, talks about the importance of speaking out for her daughter. (Bee File)