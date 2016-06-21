Crime

June 21, 2016 2:39 PM

Most Wanted: Frank Anthony Chao, Lewd conduct with a child

NAME: Frank Anthony Chao

CHARGE: Lewd conduct with a child

DESCRIPTION: 55 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: In 2001, Chao pleaded guilty to molesting a 14-year-old girl in Modesto. He was released on bail and did not show up for sentencing. Chao has not been seen since December 2001.

NOTES: Chao has a small scar on the ring finger of his right hand.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Chao’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

