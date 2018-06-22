Driver delivering Amazon packages carjacked. Packages found later in fields

Modesto police are searching for a man who carjacked a driver delivering Amazon packages in east Modesto on Friday morning.
The carjacking occurred at 10:10 a.m. on Marina Drive, northwest of Floyd Avenue and Oakdale Road, said Modesto Police Sgt. Randy Davis.
He said the driver had just dropped off a package when he was approached by a black man in his 30s who pointed a gun at him and took his 2018 white Chevrolet van.
At 11:40 a.m. the van was found abandoned in an alleyway near downtown Modesto in the 100 block of Linden Street.
Several hours later packages were found by witnesses dumped in fields around Bangs Avenue in north Modesto.
Davis said officers pulled over and detained a man and woman who were in the area of the packages. They were being questioned but had not been arrested as of Friday afternoon.
An Amazon spokesperson released the following statement: "We are thankful the delivery driver is safe. Amazon will work with law enforcement and the delivery service partner as they investigate."
Comments