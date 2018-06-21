Two injured in shooting near Modesto High School

Two people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after being shot in Modesto on Thursday afternoon.
The shooting occurred on Oak Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, a few blocks away from Modesto High School.
Police said there was no indication of potential subjects and that a search had been called off.
Graciela Zamora, a 24-year-old woman who lives on Oak Street, said she saw a white SUV driving down the street, and then heard popping noises. The white SUV then drove off, Zamora said.
At first, Zamora thought the noises were fireworks, but then heard a man say that he'd been shot.
