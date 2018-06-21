Criminal complaint alleges suspect used knife in killing Modesto brother and sister

The man accused of killing siblings John and Debra Parodi, who were found dead June 5 in the home they shared in north Modesto, is believed to have known one of them, but police are not yet saying which.
Detectives also say robbery does not appear to be the motive in the murders, but have released no information on what was.
Trevor Micheal Dorion, 24, was arrested Wednesday at the Stanislaus County Jail, where he had been held on a probation violation related to a prior robbery case. The jail custody log shows Dorion was booked on the probation violation June 9, four days after John Parodi, 69, and his 59-year-old sister were found dead in their home in the Coralwood mobile home park.
A criminal complaint filed against Dorian in Stanislaus County Superior Court on Thursday morning suggests they were stabbed to death, though police say the determination of cause of death is awaiting the final reports from the county Coroner's Office.
The complaint alleges Dorion killed the Parodis on or before June 5. Each murder count includes two enhancements: that he acted deliberately and with premeditation, and that he used a knife.
The complaint also notes Dorion's prior felony conviction, Sept. 13, 2017, in Stanislaus Superior Court in a robbery he and another man committed on Aug. 21. In that case, Dorion also was found to be unlawfully carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.
In the Parodi case, police said they initially were unable to locate John Parodi's pickup truck, which friends and neighbors said was missing from Coralwood. The truck has been recovered, Sgt. Kalani Souza said, but detectives are not yet saying whether it was stolen and, if so, whether Dorion is believed responsible.
Police have not said how Dorion is thought to have known one of the siblings. He does not live in the Coralwood park, which is a senior community, or have family or friends known to live there, Souza said.
Dorion's Facebook profile says he been a line cook at downtown Modesto's Galletto Ristorante and a cook at downtown's Concetta. It says he previously worked at Chevys Fresh Mex and Applebee's Grill & Bar and studied culinary arts at the Institute of Technology in Modesto, Class of 2013.
Detectives believe there are no other suspects, but are still seeking information about the case. The public can call Detective Ridenour at 209-572-9627 or Crime Stoppers, which offers a reward, at 209-521-4636.
Comments