Police arrest suspect in killing of siblings at Modesto mobile home park

Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect in the killing of siblings John and Debra Parodi in north Modesto.

Trevor Micheal Dorion, 24, was arrested at the Stanislaus County Jail, where he had been held on a separate robbery charge, the Modesto Police Department reported.

Trevor Dorian Modesto Police Department

John Parodi, 69, and his 59-year-old sister were found dead June 5 in the home they shared in the Coralwood mobile home park, east of McHenry Avenue and south of Claratina Avenue.

Dorion remained in jail Wednesday night without bail on the two new murder charges.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect and victims knew one another.

Detectives believe there are no other suspects but are still seeking information about the case. The public can call Detective Ridenour at 209-572-9627 or Crime Stoppers, which offers a reward, at 209-521-4636.





