Turlock man shot in his home; investigators believe it wasn't random act of violence

Investigators believe a 50-year-old man found dead Tuesday was shot inside his home several hours before his body was discovered.
Daniel Russell was found dead in the 100 block of Almond Avenue, a residential neighborhood just west of Geer Road in Turlock.
Investigators said this deadly shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence or related to gang activity, the Turlock Police Department announced Wednesday.
Police spokesman Sgt. Russ Holeman said the investigators believe Russell knew who shot him.
Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a man who appeared to be dead. Detectives arrived to investigate what was then considered a suspicious death.
Holeman said the detectives confirmed Russell was a victim of a homicide. They questioned witnesses, collected evidence at the scene and determined that Russell apparently was shot while he was inside his trailer several hours before his body was found.
The detectives did not say whether Russell was shot more than once.
Officials are seeking anyone who might have been in the area of the 100 block of Almond Avenue the night before Russell's body was found. Holeman said they're also looking for anyone who might have been in the area that Tuesday morning.
Investigators ask anyone with information about this fatal shooting to call Detective Jason Tosta at (209) 668-5550 ext. 6624 or the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 ext. 6780. Tipsters also can send an e-mail at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
Comments