Driver crashed into Modesto canal. What he threw in the water afterward was a problem, too.

After crashing into the canal along Briggsmore Avenue near Oakdale Road, a driver got out with a gun in his hand and tossed it into the water, witnesses told Modesto police Tuesday.
Police officers responding to the crash report at about 1:10 p.m. found Joshua Mosses Garcia, 33, out of the vehicle and showing signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Lt. Steve Stanfield said.
Garcia, who admitted to driving the small black Infiniti, had very minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Witnesses to the crash said they saw Garcia with a gun, which he threw into the canal. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department dive team was called to the scene and recovered a loaded handgun in the area where witnesses saw it thrown, Stanfield said.
At the hospital, officers had some trouble with Garcia that led to him being charged with resisting arrest, the lieutenant said. He also was booked on suspicion or driving under the influence, Stanfield said, though confirmation was awaiting the results of a toxicology blood test.
Garcia remained in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail on Wednesday morning, with bail set at $50,000. He also faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and vandalism.
