Stanislaus deputies respond to multiple shootings. Another victim turns up at hospital.

At least three people were shot early Wednesday at a residence on the 2300 block of West Hatch Road, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department.
About 1:35 a.m., multiple 911 calls were made reporting shots fired in the Hatch Road area between Parkdale Drive and South Carpenter Road, said Sgt. Jesus Sigala. Subsequent calls reported at least two people were shot.
Deputies arrived to find three gunshot victims with moderate to serious injuries, Sigala said. All three adult males were taken to local hospitals and were expected to survive.
Investigators learned that an altercation turned violent when at least one person pulled out a gun and began firing, the sergeant said. "Suspect information is still being developed," he said. The responsible party or parties fled by vehicle, but no description was available.
Two other gunshot victims arrived at hospital emergency rooms — one by ambulance and another by private party, Sigala said. The person brought by ambulance is believed to have been a victim in a Merced County shooting, he said. Detectives still were working to determine if the person brought in privately was connected with the Hatch Road shootings.
About three hours before the Hatch Road incident, another adult male was shot near Oregon Park in the airport neighborhood. At 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, calls came in of a shooting in the area of Tenaya Drive and Empire Avenue, Sigala said.
Deputies located an adult male who was shot but whose injuries were not life-threatening, the sergeant said. Deputies have information on the suspect, who remains at large, he said.
Anyone with information on any of the shootings is urged to contact the Sheriff's Department at 209-552-2468 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org, or download the P3 app on your mobile device.
Comments