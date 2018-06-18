Officials release name of bicyclist struck in deadly hit-and-run in Ceres

Stanislaus County coroner officials on Monday released the name of Aaron Bryant, a 27-year-old man who was riding a bicycle in Ceres on Friday evening when he was struck by a pickup that drove away before authorities arrived.
The California Highway Patrol reported the Ceres man was riding a maroon BMX bike when he was struck by a dark-colored GMC Sierra pickup, possibly a 2014 or 2015 model.
The force of the impact propelled Bryant from his bike. The CHP said Bryant then struck a wooden utility pole; he died later from his injuries.
The deadly hit-and-run was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Service and Moffett roads in Ceres, just south of Ceres Recycling Center.
CHP investigators determined that the unidentified pickup driver was heading west on Service and approaching Moffett at an unknown speed. Bryant was riding his BMX bike, also on Service and approaching Moffett, when the bicyclist entered the intersection in a southerly direction into the pickup's path for an unknown reason.
That's when the pickup struck the bicyclist. The pickup continued west on Service and then turned north on Blaker Road, leaving the scene before authorities arrived.
The CHP said the GMC Sierra pickup should have damage on its right headlight, front fender and driver's side mirror. Authorities released an image of the suspected pickup captured with a security camera..
Investigators ask anyone with information about this hit-and-run to call Modesto-area CHP Office at (209) 545-7440.
Comments