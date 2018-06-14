Ripon police warn parents about a man asking for information about their children

Police officials warned residents about a man who apparently is going around town, pretending to be working with authorities and asking for children's information.
One incident occurred about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, when a man approached a Ripon resident. The man identified himself as "Marcel" and claimed to be working with a "Child Safety Program" in partnership with the Ripon police and Ripon fire officials.
The man is not working with local authorities and was trying to gather information for unknown purposes, according to a news release from the Ripon Police Department.
Police officials said the man asked the for information about the resident’s children, including ages and names, while writing notes in a notebook.
The man was last seen driving a green Ford Explorer with black dealer license plates. The vehicle's driver’s-side brake light was not working.
Several people commented on the department's Facebook post, saying they had received phone calls and visits from a man purporting to be delivering child safety kits.
Police officials warned residents not to give this man or anyone any information about their children, and immediately call Ripon police at (209) 599-2102 if he approaches them.
Investigators ask anyone who knows this man or has information about his identity or vehicle to call Detective Richard Francis at (209) 599-0255 or send an e-mail to rfrancis@cityofripon.org.
