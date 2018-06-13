Modesto police confirm IDs of bodies found in north Modesto mobile home park

Police have confirmed the identities of two people killed in north Modesto early this month. John Parodi, 69, and his sister Debra Parodi, 59, were found dead June 5 in the home they shared at the Coralwood mobile home park.
Investigators say the case is a homicide, but the cause of death is not being released at this time, according to a news release Wednesday afternoon.
The siblings were found when friends became concerned for their well-being after not hearing from them for several days. Friend Jeff Evans Sr. of Manteca went to check on them June 5 and entered the home when no one answered the door.
There was a lot of blood, Evans said, on cabinets, doors and elsewhere. The brother and sister were on the floor, with a blanket or blankets over them, and it appeared John was embracing Debra, he said.
No information on a suspected motive has been released, either. Friends and neighbors have speculated the Parodis were robbed, noting that John's pickup truck was missing from the mobile home park.
Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Wednesday that officers initially were unable to locate the vehicle but since have. She could not elaborate.
John lived in the home on Schooner Lane within the mobile home park on Coralwood Road for about four years, a neighbor said. Debra moved in with him about a year ago.
A few residents who were outside the Parodis' home the day after the discovery shared concerns that if the killings were robbery-related, they may be in danger because the community is not gated or patrolled by security officers.
Resident Vicki Henry emailed The Bee earlier this week, seeking information. She wanted to know "if it was a random act or if the murderer knew his victims. Basically trying to figure out if there is a murderer out there who may target more people here in the community. There is all sorts of gossip flying up here."
Bear conveyed that investigators say they have no reason to believe the residents of Coralwood are in any danger.
Detectives are pursuing all leads to identify the person or people responsible for the homicide, the MPD news release said.
A gofundme account to cover funeral expenses was established by the Parodis' sister Sandi Parodi Gilbert. She wrote on the page, "I have to pay for the cremation expense and Debbie's service expenses." John was a Marine Corps vet who will be buried at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. "No dates yet, but am assuming we will need these funds by Friday June 15," she wrote.
Anyone with information on the Parodis' death is urged to contact Detective Ridenour at 209-572-9627 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or download the P3 app on your mobile device.
